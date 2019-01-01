My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Snapchat

Snapchat May Launch Its Own Gaming Service Next Month
Snapchat

Snapchat May Launch Its Own Gaming Service Next Month

It will reportedly make the announcement at its developer conference on April 4th.
Steve Dent | 2 min read
Learning From Kevin Hart's Social Media Mistakes

Learning From Kevin Hart's Social Media Mistakes

He lost his gig at the Academy Awards over some old tweets.
Robert Glazer | 5 min read
5 Hacks to Boost Sales Via Snapchat

5 Hacks to Boost Sales Via Snapchat

Sharing your product with the young crowd just got easier.
Rocco Baldassarre | 5 min read
Influencer Luka Sabbat Sued for Not Shilling Snapchat Spectacles on Instagram

Influencer Luka Sabbat Sued for Not Shilling Snapchat Spectacles on Instagram

2018, amirite?
Edgar Alvarez | 2 min read
Are Social Networks Killing the Goose That Laid the Golden Egg?

Are Social Networks Killing the Goose That Laid the Golden Egg?

Falling organic reach is driving influencers away from social platforms.
Barrett Wissman | 5 min read

More From This Topic

60-Second Video: Who Won the Mega Millions Jackpot?
3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Who Won the Mega Millions Jackpot?

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
Will Snap's New Original Series Help the Company Bounce Back After a Tough Year?
Snapchat

Will Snap's New Original Series Help the Company Bounce Back After a Tough Year?

A recent leaked memo from CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel laid out the path forward for the business.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Snap Launches 12 Original Shows. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Snap Launches 12 Original Shows. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
In Leaked Memo to Snap Employees, CEO Evan Spiegel Argues Snap's Competitive Advantage Is That It's Not a Social Media Company
Snapchat

In Leaked Memo to Snap Employees, CEO Evan Spiegel Argues Snap's Competitive Advantage Is That It's Not a Social Media Company

Also find out why he's dubbed 2018 'the year of the Cheetah.'
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
Leave Your Competition in the Dust With These Snapchat Marketing Strategies
Snapchat

Leave Your Competition in the Dust With These Snapchat Marketing Strategies

Now is the time to double down on Snapchat to reach younger users.
Inna Semenyuk | 5 min read
Indra Nooyi to Step Down as Pepsi's CEO. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Indra Nooyi to Step Down as Pepsi's CEO. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Andrea Hardalo | 1 min read
Apple Watch Can Now Be Used to Monitor Parkinson's Symptoms
News and Trends

Apple Watch Can Now Be Used to Monitor Parkinson's Symptoms

Plus, Snapchat partners with SeatGeek for direct ticket purchasing within the app and Sesame Ventures invests in a coding kit for kids.
Venturer | 1 min read
Teens Are Increasingly Ditching Facebook. Here's How Entrepreneurs Should Respond.
Technology

Teens Are Increasingly Ditching Facebook. Here's How Entrepreneurs Should Respond.

The percentage of teens using Facebook has dropped 20 percent in just three years.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
Snapchat CEO Throws Shade at Facebook's Poor Data Practices
Snapchat

Snapchat CEO Throws Shade at Facebook's Poor Data Practices

CE-Oh no he didn't!
Nicole Lee | 2 min read
After Facebook and Snapchat, What's Next for Social Media Marketing?
Social Media Marketing

After Facebook and Snapchat, What's Next for Social Media Marketing?

Recent changes to the platforms mean marketers need to adjust their strategies.
Carlos Gil | 3 min read

Snapchat is a social-messaging app co-founded by CEO Evan Spiegel. The app allows users to send messages that disappear once opened.

 