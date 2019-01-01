There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Snapchat
Snapchat
It will reportedly make the announcement at its developer conference on April 4th.
He lost his gig at the Academy Awards over some old tweets.
Sharing your product with the young crowd just got easier.
Falling organic reach is driving influencers away from social platforms.
More From This Topic
Snapchat
A recent leaked memo from CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel laid out the path forward for the business.
Snapchat
Also find out why he's dubbed 2018 'the year of the Cheetah.'
Snapchat
Now is the time to double down on Snapchat to reach younger users.
News and Trends
Plus, Snapchat partners with SeatGeek for direct ticket purchasing within the app and Sesame Ventures invests in a coding kit for kids.
Technology
The percentage of teens using Facebook has dropped 20 percent in just three years.
Snapchat is a social-messaging app co-founded by CEO Evan Spiegel. The app allows users to send messages that disappear once opened.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?