snapchat marketing

Social Media Marketing

A study by gig marketplace Fivver finds smaller businesses are largely ignoring Snapchat in favor of Instagram.
John Boitnott | 2 min read
Marketers Are Using Instagram More Than Snapchat Right Now: Here's Why.

Audiences for the two platforms are entirely different.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Snapchat Can Now Track Foot Traffic for Its Advertisers

Snap's new tool let's businesses see if their customers are successfully nudging their friends to come shop.
Lesya Liu | 3 min read
7 Brands That Are Killing It on Snapchat

Sure, snaps are a mainstay of younger consumers. But that hasn't stopped brands from jumping on board, sometimes with crazy-cool results.
Sujan Patel | 5 min read
7 Ways Snap Could Break Open Social Media in 2017

It's hard to tell exactly what this company has up its sleeve, but this 'Entrepreneur' contributor is going to give it a try.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read

8 Great Corporate Snapchats to Follow
Snapchat

The platform is here to stay, and these businesses are killing it -- in a good way.
Matt Orlic | 6 min read