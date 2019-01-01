My Queue

Snapdeal

Offline Versus Online
Business

Offline Versus Online

Will online retail capture the Indian market is a thing to be seen but offline has its own advantages
Pradeep Shukla | 4 min read
How Foreign Investors Gave a New Life to These 10 Indian Unicorns

How Foreign Investors Gave a New Life to These 10 Indian Unicorns

Indian unicorns are making noise globally, attracting big sharks of investment world
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
Uber Says No to Google Maps & Maruti Suzuki Makes Way for Cheaper E-vehicles: 4 Things to Know Today

Uber Says No to Google Maps & Maruti Suzuki Makes Way for Cheaper E-vehicles: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Komal Nathani | 1 min read
The Co-founder Dilemma: To Have or Not To?

The Co-founder Dilemma: To Have or Not To?

De-risking seems to be the primary objective of investors and not the economic impact per se
Dr. Pavan Soni | 5 min read
What Criteria do Big Businesses Set to Acquire Smaller Companies

What Criteria do Big Businesses Set to Acquire Smaller Companies

Are dead ends for start-ups result of poor planning by acquirers or there is more to this than meets the eye?
Sandeep Soni | 6 min read

More From This Topic

#5 Start-up Legal Battles that Can be a Lesson for Every Entrepreneur
Startups

#5 Start-up Legal Battles that Can be a Lesson for Every Entrepreneur

In 2017, many Indian startups have hit headlines for having run-ins with the court
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
This Techie is Helping Businesses Create Customer Interaction Through Messenger
Tech

This Techie is Helping Businesses Create Customer Interaction Through Messenger

Today, Chandrasekaran is no stranger to India having held critical posts in Leading Indian organizations like Bharti Airtel and Snapdeal.
Ritu Marya | 5 min read
Is The E-commerce Space All About Capital?
E-commerce

Is The E-commerce Space All About Capital?

Only the big players backed by huge funding seem to be surviving
Agamoni Ghosh | 3 min read
We Have Consistently Supported Free Flow Of Capital: Amazon India Head
Amazon

We Have Consistently Supported Free Flow Of Capital: Amazon India Head

From launching services like Amazon Prime to products like Fire TV Stick, the company has managed to create a competitive landscape for the home-grown e-commerce firms.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Flipkart Acquires eBay India, Raises $1.4 Billion In Funds
Acquisitions

Flipkart Acquires eBay India, Raises $1.4 Billion In Funds

The company will have a valuation of $11.6 billion after the latest round of fundraising, which is is its biggest ever, Flipkart said.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Post Stayzilla, TVF Fiascos, Should Investors Amend their Due Diligence Strategies for Indian Startups
Funding outlook

Post Stayzilla, TVF Fiascos, Should Investors Amend their Due Diligence Strategies for Indian Startups

The bizarre state of events has forced the ecosystem goers to think whether it's time for startup investors to rework their funding strategies and due-diligence before backing entrepreneurs.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Is Recession Approaching for India? Layoffs Have a Story to Tell
Layoffs

Is Recession Approaching for India? Layoffs Have a Story to Tell

Even though there is no recession in the country, big tech giants like Microsoft, Cognizant and IBM are witnessing some notable layoffs this across the technology sector.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
"We Stayed Away From Hyper High-tech Companies like Snapdeal, Ola"
Venture Capitalists

"We Stayed Away From Hyper High-tech Companies like Snapdeal, Ola"

"As early-stage investors we use the same approach in the US and India."
Kanwal Rekhi | 4 min read
Pink Slips Massacre : Should Startup Employees Always Remain on Guard?
Labor laws

Pink Slips Massacre : Should Startup Employees Always Remain on Guard?

Most layoffs are happening because people are also willing to leave based on some compensation terms - Ascent HR CEO
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
What Really Went Wrong With One of India's Most Promising E-Commerce Biggie
Snapdeal

What Really Went Wrong With One of India's Most Promising E-Commerce Biggie

#4 Things that possibly didn't go right for Snapdeal
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read