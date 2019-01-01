My Queue

This 19-Year-Old Entrepreneur Is Exposing the Secrets of the Billion Dollar Underground Sneaker Market
Real Entrepreneurs

This 19-Year-Old Entrepreneur Is Exposing the Secrets of the Billion Dollar Underground Sneaker Market

Sneaker guru Brandon Webb shares his insights on flipping limited-edition kicks, a niche business that can have 1000% profit margins.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
Sneakers for Entrepreneurs: How K-Swiss Rebranded Around the Modern Hustle

Sneakers for Entrepreneurs: How K-Swiss Rebranded Around the Modern Hustle

K-Swiss President Barney Waters and Social Media Community Manager Omar Prestwich share how the sneaker company has inspired entrepreneurs.
Carlos Gil | 2 min read
Faulty Update Bricks Nike 'Self-Lacing' Smart Shoes

Faulty Update Bricks Nike 'Self-Lacing' Smart Shoes

Android users who bought the Nike Adapt BB are taking to the Google Play Store to complain. 'Broke my $350 shoes with a Nike update,' reads one review.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
Puma Teases Self-Lacing Sneaker to Compete With Nike's

Puma Teases Self-Lacing Sneaker to Compete With Nike's

Slated for release in 2020, the Puma Fi features a tiny motor, which powers a cable system that 'laces' the training shoe.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Nike's Adapt BB Is an App-Controlled, Self-Lacing Basketball Shoe

Nike's Adapt BB Is an App-Controlled, Self-Lacing Basketball Shoe

An app lets you adjust how it fits around your foot, change its LED colors and more.
Edgar Alvarez | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Apple's CEO Criticizes Mark Zuckerberg! 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Apple's CEO Criticizes Mark Zuckerberg! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Why Gary Vaynerchuk Is Putting His Name on a K-Swiss Sneaker
Personal Branding

Why Gary Vaynerchuk Is Putting His Name on a K-Swiss Sneaker

A first-of-its-kind 'businessman on a shoe' collaboration aims to inspire the next crop of entrepreneurs.
The Oracles | 5 min read
Reebok Will Introduce Plant-Based Sustainable Shoes This Year
Innovation

Reebok Will Introduce Plant-Based Sustainable Shoes This Year

It's 'Cotton + Corn' initiative is creating sneakers that can turn into compost.
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
Nike's Self-Lacing 'Back to the Future' Sneaker Is Here and Is Cooler Than You Think
sneakers

Nike's Self-Lacing 'Back to the Future' Sneaker Is Here and Is Cooler Than You Think

Laces? Where we're going, we don't need to tie laces.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
We Finally Know When We Can Get Our Hands on Nike's Self-Lacing Sneakers
Technology

We Finally Know When We Can Get Our Hands on Nike's Self-Lacing Sneakers

Forget about self-driving cars -- these self-lacing sneakers are the next big thing.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Stock Market of Things Launches in Detroit, Building a New Exchange As City Reinvents Itself
Detroit

Stock Market of Things Launches in Detroit, Building a New Exchange As City Reinvents Itself

Sneakers are just the start for StockX and its commodity-goods market.
Amanda Lewan | 4 min read
Did LeBron James Win the NBA Finals Sneaker Battle?
sneakers

Did LeBron James Win the NBA Finals Sneaker Battle?

When the final buzzer sounded, LeBron may have earned a ring, but Curry earned a whole lot of something else.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
Adidas Made a 3-D Printed Shoe Out of Plastic Waste From the Ocean
Green Tech

Adidas Made a 3-D Printed Shoe Out of Plastic Waste From the Ocean

This is so cool on so many levels.
Nathan McAlone | 1 min read
These Awesome Video-Playing Sneakers Have Raised More Than $300,000 on Indiegogo
Technology

These Awesome Video-Playing Sneakers Have Raised More Than $300,000 on Indiegogo

Walk a mile in these shoes and everyone will be staring at your fancy feet.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read