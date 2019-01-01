My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

snuggie

Snuggie Maker Sues Amazon.com Over Alleged Trademark Infringement
Amazon

Snuggie Maker Sues Amazon.com Over Alleged Trademark Infringement

The company is accusing the internet retailer of letting an 'astronomical' number of counterfeit products to be sold through its website.
Reuters | 2 min read
Snuggie Maker Wrapped Up in Not-So-Cozy Advertising Fraud Charges

Snuggie Maker Wrapped Up in Not-So-Cozy Advertising Fraud Charges

Turns out Allstar's 'buy one, get one free' ad hook was allegedly cloaked in trickery. Now the as-seen-on-TV giant is forking over $8 million to settle charges that it hoodwinked customers.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read