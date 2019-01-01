There are no Videos in your queue.
Claire Diaz-Ortiz, who was formerly the Social Innovation Manager at Twitter and currently advises social enterprises on their social innovation strategies, noted how her passion for creating social impact was what has been driving her career ahead.
For social entrepreneurs looking for avenues to scaling their ventures, here's your chance.
As the global spotlight falls on the ongoing refugee crisis in Syria and other Middle East regions, among its various impacts is the threat it poses to the future of millions of displaced students.
For the entrepreneurs among you striving to make imaginative use of technology and other resources to make a difference to the society, know that the Dubai government wants to help you.
The Venture, a global competition staged by Chivas, is back to seeking up and coming promising startups that also have positive impact.
