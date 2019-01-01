My Queue

socent

The How-To: Scaling Social Enterprise Ventures
Social Entrepreneurs

The world needs social entrepreneurs, and social entrepreneurs need funds!
Dr. Melodena Stephens Balakrishnan | 5 min read
Social Media For Social Good: Claire Diaz-Ortiz On How Social 'Treps Can Boost Their Digital Presence

Claire Diaz-Ortiz, who was formerly the Social Innovation Manager at Twitter and currently advises social enterprises on their social innovation strategies, noted how her passion for creating social impact was what has been driving her career ahead.
Pamella de Leon | 6 min read
Social Enterprises, Nestle's Creating Shared Value Prize 2018 Is Looking For You

For social entrepreneurs looking for avenues to scaling their ventures, here's your chance.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
The Refugee Learning Accelerator Invites You To Ideate For Refugee Youth

As the global spotlight falls on the ongoing refugee crisis in Syria and other Middle East regions, among its various impacts is the threat it poses to the future of millions of displaced students.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
Make A Difference: Dubai Launches Humanitarian Accelerator To Support Social Enterprises

For the entrepreneurs among you striving to make imaginative use of technology and other resources to make a difference to the society, know that the Dubai government wants to help you.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Global Startup Competition The Venture 2017 Launches US$1 Million Fund
Business News

The Venture, a global competition staged by Chivas, is back to seeking up and coming promising startups that also have positive impact.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read