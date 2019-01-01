My Queue

5 tips para relacionarte mejor con las personas
Networking

5 tips para relacionarte mejor con las personas

No importa qué tan bueno seas en tu trabajo; si no te llevas bien con los que te rodean, no llegarás demasiado lejos.
Jeff Boss | 3 min read
Emprendimiento con impacto

Emprendimiento con impacto

Ana Paula González comparte los apoyos que New Ventures México da a los negocios que buscan resolver un problema social o medioambiental.
SoyEntrepreneur
Vida emprendedora: Jorge Camil Starr

Vida emprendedora: Jorge Camil Starr

El socio y fundador de Enova habla sobre el emprendimiento y la importancia de que la tecnología y educación sean accesibles para todos.
Germán Sánchez Hernández | 3 min read
10 ideas para ganar con tu habilidad social

10 ideas para ganar con tu habilidad social

Tener contactos y facilidad para las ventas puede ser tu mayor fortaleza. Es hora de usarla para iniciar tu propio negocio.
Ana Lorena Ruíz | 4 min read