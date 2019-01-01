My Queue

Social Capital

Online Reviews Are the New Social Proof
Online Reviews

Online Reviews Are the New Social Proof

Star ratings and testimonials from strangers influence behavior and buying habits. It's time to start managing the conversation around your brand.
Chris Campbell | 6 min read
7 Steps to Up Your Corporate Social Responsibility Game

7 Steps to Up Your Corporate Social Responsibility Game

Ever hear of blood diamonds? They're one reason you should keep reading.
John Pilmer | 5 min read
Why Fraudsters Won't Sink Equity Crowdfunding

Why Fraudsters Won't Sink Equity Crowdfunding

As the SEC works on final regulations for equity-based crowdfunding, one of the pervasive fears has been that non-professional investors will be swindled by fraudsters. But is there really reason to worry?
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
The 7 New Business Facts Of Life For Entrepreneurs

The 7 New Business Facts Of Life For Entrepreneurs

From environmental degradation to societal upheaval, our world is continually challenging businesses to innovate. Knowing how to overcome these obstacles will determine if you succeed or fail as an entrepreneur.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
A Case for Exploring Alternative Capitalism Models

A Case for Exploring Alternative Capitalism Models

While not a love story, capitalism is certainly epic. Here's a look at what other forms have emerged in recent years.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Do We Really Need an Alternative Form of Capitalism?
Starting a Business

Do We Really Need an Alternative Form of Capitalism?

While not a love story, capitalism is certainly epic.
Martin Zwilling | 3 min read
7 Key Habits of Super Networkers
Marketing

7 Key Habits of Super Networkers

Networking requires focus and follow-up to develop and nurture valuable business relationships.
Lewis Howes | 4 min read
5 Ways to Use Your Network to Grow Your Business
Marketing

5 Ways to Use Your Network to Grow Your Business

Learn the right way to tap your business network to gain more information and knowledge.
Ivan Misner | 4 min read
How Social Entrepreneurs Who Need Money Can Get Noticed
Finance

How Social Entrepreneurs Who Need Money Can Get Noticed

If you want to raise money for your business from impact investors, then help them find you by putting your company information right in front of them.
Catherine Clifford
Why Small Businesses Should Care About Their 'Social Influence'
Marketing

Why Small Businesses Should Care About Their 'Social Influence'

To find out just how valuable your social-media presence is, consider factoring in the influence of your fans and followers, too.
Tyson Goodridge
Don't Wait for a Reunion to Network With Former Classmates
Marketing

Don't Wait for a Reunion to Network With Former Classmates

If done right, reconnecting with old college friends can spell new referrals and maybe even revenues for your business.
Ivan Misner | 4 min read
How Introverts Can Be Better Networkers
Marketing

How Introverts Can Be Better Networkers

Follow these tips to help break the ice in social situations and get on your way to forging lasting business relationships.
Ivan Misner | 4 min read
Four Steps to Building Social Capital
Marketing

Four Steps to Building Social Capital

Over time, strengthening relationships within your network can lead to new business.
Ivan Misner | 4 min read