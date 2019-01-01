My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

social commerce

4 Industry Trends Every Fashion Designer Should Know
Fashion

4 Industry Trends Every Fashion Designer Should Know

Should you create your own brand or work within an established company?
Sheila Eugenio | 5 min read
Why You Shouldn't Give Up on Social Commerce (Infographic)

Why You Shouldn't Give Up on Social Commerce (Infographic)

Few consumers directly purchase through social channels -- because they haven't quite figured it out yet.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
It's Time We Ditched the Term 'Cart' in Online Shopping

It's Time We Ditched the Term 'Cart' in Online Shopping

With all the innovations we've seen, why is the experience of actually making a purchase on the web still so poor?
Chris Bennett | 6 min read