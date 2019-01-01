There are no Videos in your queue.
Social Gaming
Virtual Reality
Virtual-reality arcades offer a way for entrepreneurs to become early adopters in a tech industry poised for exponential growth.
Shares were up about 7 percent in extended trading hours.
How the Lizard Squad stole Christmas from millions of gaming fans.
After leading Rovio Entertainment for five years, Mikael Hed is stepping down as chief executive.
With a new CEO leading the way, Atari is focusing on the future. At the same time, a documentary in the works seeks to uncover why, years ago, Atari dumped thousands of cartridges in a landfill.
Angry Birds
In the mercurial world of casual gaming, once prominent players have struggled to adapt to industry trends.
Zynga
Mark Pincus's departure from Zynga is a reminder that the skills needed to start a company are very different from those required to successfully manage its growth.
Layoffs
Disney's struggling video game and digital media subsidiary slashed its workforce by 26 percent on Thursday.
Technology
The struggling gaming company is letting 15 percent of its employees go while making way for a new addition in the acquisition of U.K. competitor NaturalMotion.
Starting a Business
Social gaming company Zynga announced the departure of three senior executives late Tuesday as the company undergoes a broader restructuring.
2 min read
Growth Strategies
Here's a look at several businesses forced to cut back after a period of hyper-growth.
Social Media
Zynga and Facebook pull away from each other, Pinterest beefs up its engineering team, YouTube hits one billion monthly users and more social-media news.
Marketing
As email and instant messaging loses prowess among users, smaller social-networking sites are stepping up.
Marketing
Empire Avenue's social media exchange offers a new way of cultivating brand evangelists.
Marketing
Between landing sales and tracking customers, entrepreneurs are finding ways to leverage mobile networking to boost business.
