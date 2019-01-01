My Queue

social good

10 Wealthy Entrepreneurs Who Give the Most to Charity
Charity

These successful business owners shared their fortunes for the greater good.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
Facebook Is Going to Start Handing Out Employee Bonuses If They Help the Company Achieve 'Social Good'

Previously, employees' contribution to company performance was scored on more measurable criteria, such as user growth.
Isobel Asher Hamilton | 2 min read
6 Ways to Profit With a Purpose

Make money and change the world with these expert tips.
The Oracles | 8 min read
How to Embrace AI for Enacting Humanitarian Change

Artificial intelligence brings new opportunities for social change. Here are four steps for improving your startup's compassion quotient.
Gideon Kimbrell | 6 min read
How You Can Identify and Optimize Nonprofit Partnerships

When companies and philanthropic organizations join forces, business and community benefit together.
Nithya Das | 5 min read

More From This Topic

4 Strategies for Making Your Social Enterprise Stand Out From the Crowd
Social Entrepreneurship

An increasing number of companies are carving out a place in the market by appealing to the desire of customers to do good. Don't underestimate how competitive it can be.
Christie Garton | 4 min read