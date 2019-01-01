My Queue

Social Impact

Businesses Should Invest More in Society. Here's Where to Start.
Businesses Should Invest More in Society. Here's Where to Start.

Benefiting society is a competitive advantage.
Kathryn Wortsman | 5 min read
The Founder of One of Tesla's First Institutional Investors Explains Why Social Impact Is So Important to Her Strategy

Nancy Pfund and DBL Partners have made big business of the double bottom line.
Alice | 1 min read
If You Want Customers to Be Passionate About Your Brand, Follow These 10 Commandments

You must connect with customers on an emotional level to become a 'passion brand.'
Michael Olguin | 6 min read
Consumers Will See Right Through You If Your Social Impact Message Isn't Authentic

Jessica Abo sits down with entrepreneur Danielle Finck to discuss why she created a PR firm that only takes clients who are making the world a better place.
Jessica Abo | 2 min read
How to Use Your Voice to Change the World

On this podcast episode of "School of Greatness," be prepared to learn something about yourself and the power you have to change the world.
Lewis Howes | 2 min read

You Don't Have to Be All That Corporate to Make an Impact With Corporate Social Responsibility
Entrepreneurs

Small businesses are making a big splash with their mission-driven awareness in social responsibility.
Carolyn Rodz | 5 min read
6 Tips for Making Social Impact Essential to Your Business from Day One
Social Impact

Social impact works best when it is an integral part of your company's strategy, culture and values.
Erin Reilly | 5 min read
3 Questions Pepsi Should Have Asked Before Releasing Its Kendall Jenner Ad
Advertising

It's good to make a social statement, but if you're going to do it, make sure you do it right.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
3 Ways Forward-Thinking Companies Are Engaging Millennials
Millennials

Sure, "Millennials don't just work for a paycheck -- they want a purpose," but how does that translate into an actionable strategy?
Ashish Gambhir | 7 min read
How You Can Identify and Optimize Nonprofit Partnerships
Philanthropy

When companies and philanthropic organizations join forces, business and community benefit together.
Nithya Das | 5 min read
How This Winemaker Makes Community the Backbone of His Company
Small Business Big Impact

Move over Napa Valley, this New York winemaker is shaking things up.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Google Fortunetelling Won't Predict Your Future, But It Will Educate You
Google

The search engine has found a creative way to use its powers for good.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
3 Ways to Maximize Your Company's Charitable Contributions
Charity

A check is always nice, but thinking creatively about how to truly impact those in need is even better.
Jess Ekstrom | 4 min read
Want to Have True Impact as an Entrepreneur? Master These 6 Things.
Legacy

Steps to leaving a legacy from a transformational leadership expert.
The Oracles | 5 min read
From the Iranian Revolution to Dealing With Cancer, Here Are Some of the Innovative Games on Display at This Year's Games for Change Festival
Innovation

The 13-year-old event spotlights digital entertainment made with social impact in mind.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read