social influencers

'Fyre' Danger! 7 Ways Influencers, Brands and Agencies Can Avoid Getting Burned for Not Disclosing Endorsements
Influencers

'Fyre' Danger! 7 Ways Influencers, Brands and Agencies Can Avoid Getting Burned for Not Disclosing Endorsements

Is your company promoting itself via influencers? Tread very, very carefully. The FTC is watching.
Paul Menes | 6 min read
5 Psychological Reasons 'Social Proof' Beats Everything Else in Marketing

5 Psychological Reasons 'Social Proof' Beats Everything Else in Marketing

You've heard of 'social proof' before, right? If not, read up -- your brand's target audience craves it.
Eric 'ERock' Christopher | 5 min read
Influencer Marketing Isn't Just for Fashion, Beauty and Food Anymore.

Influencer Marketing Isn't Just for Fashion, Beauty and Food Anymore.

No wonder financial brands want in: Influencer marketing experienced a 198 percent increase last year alone.
Kamiu Lee | 5 min read
Beware of Relying on Fake Social Media Followers. Ever Heard of 'Shadowbanning'?

Beware of Relying on Fake Social Media Followers. Ever Heard of 'Shadowbanning'?

It's scarily easy to grow your numbers rapidly if you're willing to resort to fake traffic. But if you do, brace yourself for the consequences.
Matt Smith | 6 min read
3 Ways Millennials Are Leveraging Social Influence for Social Good

3 Ways Millennials Are Leveraging Social Influence for Social Good

How you can use your platform to make a difference.
Jonathan Long | 3 min read

More From This Topic

The 5 Biggest Influencer Marketing Myths That Won't Die
Influencer Marketing

The 5 Biggest Influencer Marketing Myths That Won't Die

No, influencer marketing doesn't have to be expensive. And,no, you needn't always compensate influencers.
Sujan Patel | 7 min read
How Your Business Can Benefit From Micro-Influencer Marketing
Small Business Heroes

How Your Business Can Benefit From Micro-Influencer Marketing

Imagine your BFF sharing information about her favorite new product. A micro-influencer has the same impact.
Simon Moss | 4 min read
6 Secrets to Getting a Social Influencer's Attention
social influencers

6 Secrets to Getting a Social Influencer's Attention

Tip: Get your foot in the door before asking for any big favors.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Don't Waste Your Budget on a Social Influencer -- Use Data Instead
social influencers

Don't Waste Your Budget on a Social Influencer -- Use Data Instead

A data-driven strategy teaches a business about its customers' motivations and interests, helping it build an engaged community.
Deren Baker | 5 min read