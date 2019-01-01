My Queue

Cómo conocer mejor a tu consumidor con social listening
Cómo conocer mejor a tu consumidor con social listening

Ya no basta con ser como el tendero de la esquina y dar un par de frases a sus compradores.
Julio Ruíz | 6 min read
Social.FM: No la "riegues" con tus tuits

¿Sabes qué hacer con toda la información que generan las redes sociales de tu negocio? Te decimos cómo manejar ese flujo de data en el podcast de la semana.
Allan Vazquez | 3 min read