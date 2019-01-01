My Queue

Social Media Analytics

Instagram

Unlocking the power of Instagram starts with learning to see what works and what doesn't.
Lesya Liu | 4 min read
There Is a Best Time to Publish on Social Media and You Can Determine When It Is

You work hard to post good content. Don't let it be overlooked because of poor timing.
Lesya Liu | 4 min read
The Social Media Analytics Showdown: What You Can Track and How

Analysis is the key to getting the results you had in mind when you created all that compelling content.
Hiral Rana | 5 min read
3 Strategies to Nail Before You Launch Your Social-Media Campaign

Planning and metrics are key to any successful marketing effort, yet many entrepreneurs rush into the social conversation with little idea of what they hope to accomplish.
Susan Solovic | 3 min read
This Is Why Social Media Analytics Are Essentially Worthless

All that data tells you is how you're doing on one platform over time, not if it's time or effort well spent.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Social Media Analytics

4 Tracking Tools to Help You Streamline Your Flood of Content

Take a look at what's working in the world of social-media analytics.
Hiral Rana | 5 min read
Analytics

7 Ways to Follow and Measure Your Content Engagement

You live and die by engagement. As scary as it may seem, analyzing that data is key to your success.
Cynthia Johnson | 5 min read
Social Media Marketing

How to Use Social-Media Stats and Reports to Tell What is Working and What Isn't

To get the most out of your social-media marketing strategies, you need to have a solid understanding of the analytics.
Kevan Lee | 15+ min read
Social Media Analytics

The 5 Most Meaningful Google Analytics Reports for Social-Media Marketers

There's just so much to look at, with so many new and unusual titles. Here, we try to make sense of it all.
Kevan Lee | 10 min read
Ask a Geek

Social Analytics: How Necessary Are They?

Our resident 'geek' tells us if social media analytics add up to business success.
Mikal E. Belicove | 4 min read
Instagram

Flying Blind: How Instagram Measured Success In the Pre-Analytics Era

A scant five years ago startups didn't have access to the analytics commonly available now. The Instagram team improvised ingeniously.
John Rampton | 4 min read
Hashtags

#HashtagFails? 5 Tips That Will Change Your Fortune

Master use of this key identifier on social media channels and realize business results.
Dane Atkinson | 5 min read
Social Media Analytics

IBM, Twitter to Partner on Business Data Analytics

Enterprise clients will now be able to filter the data based on geography, public biographical information and the emotion expressed in a tweet.
Reuters | 2 min read
Instagram

Lessons From Top Brands on How to Rock on Instagram

With big-name brands going all in on Instagram, entrepreneurs can learn a thing or two from these companies about how to engage with followers.
Lisa Hoover McGreevy | 5 min read
Tools

The Best Software Tools to Run a Startup

Time and money are precious commodities for entrepreneurs. With not much of either, here are a few tools to help run your media startup more efficiently, while also saving you a few bucks.
Jake Gibson | 6 min read