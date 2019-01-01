My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Media Companies

Here's What Mark Zuckerberg's Testimony Could Mean for the Future of Facebook (and How to Watch It Live)
Facebook

Here's What Mark Zuckerberg's Testimony Could Mean for the Future of Facebook (and How to Watch It Live)

Six concrete takeaways from the Facebook CEO's testimony before Congress.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
4 Novel Trademark Developments We Saw in 2017

4 Novel Trademark Developments We Saw in 2017

Current events quickly morph into trademarking sprees seeking to capitalize on what's in the news.
Jaia Thomas | 3 min read
Facebook Warns Growth Will Slow, Shares Dip

Facebook Warns Growth Will Slow, Shares Dip

Facebook Chief Financial Officer David Wehner said ad growth would likely slow 'meaningfully' due to limits on 'ad load.'
Reuters | 4 min read
6 Steps for Handling Social Media Complaints Like a Pro

6 Steps for Handling Social Media Complaints Like a Pro

Learn how to deal with online complaints effectively by remembering a simple acronym.
Jay Baer | 13 min read
Are You Famous Enough to Not See Twitter Ads?

Are You Famous Enough to Not See Twitter Ads?

If you have to ask, you probably aren't.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read

More From This Topic

The Top Social Media Tools for Working Smarter, Not Harder
Social Media

The Top Social Media Tools for Working Smarter, Not Harder

Stop relying on manual labor and take a deep dive into social-media time saving tools.
Cynthia Johnson | 4 min read
5 Creative Ways Brands Can Leverage the Power of Pinterest
Pinterest

5 Creative Ways Brands Can Leverage the Power of Pinterest

With businesses having a lot to gain from the visual social network, competition is fierce. Here are a few unique tricks to stand out on Pinterest -- and hopefully gain customers.
Lisa Hoover McGreevy | 4 min read
Q&A With Whisper CEO Michael Heyward: We Are Your 'Stranger on a Train'
Social Media

Q&A With Whisper CEO Michael Heyward: We Are Your 'Stranger on a Train'

The CEO and co-founder of Whisper offers an in-depth look at how he launched the anonymous confessional app and why he believes all the secrets shared are real.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 13 min read
Facebook Is More Addictive and Widely Used Than Ever
Marketing

Facebook Is More Addictive and Widely Used Than Ever

There has been a lot of talk about Facebook losing its grip, but a new report released on the eve of its 10th anniversary shows Facebook is increasingly dominant.
Brian Patrick Eha | 3 min read
Tech IPOs to Watch Out for in 2014
Starting a Business

Tech IPOs to Watch Out for in 2014

With 590 U.S. technology companies in the IPO pipeline, 2014 is looking to be a good year.
Cadie Thompson | 3 min read
Are Celebrity Investors Worth the Hype?
Marketing

Are Celebrity Investors Worth the Hype?

Brands have paraded A-listers out front as spokespeople for ages, but in recent years they've been joining as investors. Here, we examine when it works and what entrepreneurs should keep in mind as they team up with celebs.
Kristin Luna | 5 min read
Bebo Founder Buys Back His Website for $1 Million and Shuts It Down Right After
Technology

Bebo Founder Buys Back His Website for $1 Million and Shuts It Down Right After

Just a month after returning to the hands of its founders, social-networking site Bebo has been shut down in preparation for a re-launch.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Community and the Value of a 'Kinky' Business Idea
Starting a Business

Community and the Value of a 'Kinky' Business Idea

Do others feel your pain? Then you might just have a great business idea. A recent online kerfuffle underscores the power in harnessing the passion of a community.
Laura Lorber
How Social Media Startup Wildfire Was Bought By Google for $250 Million
Technology

How Social Media Startup Wildfire Was Bought By Google for $250 Million

The acquisition is the latest in a string of social media marketing companies being bought by large tech giants.
John Shinal
6 Tech Startups With a Fun Spin on Fitness
Starting a Business

6 Tech Startups With a Fun Spin on Fitness

Tech companies are taking the tedium out of training. Here are a few of our favorite digital fitness options.
Jennifer Wang | 6 min read