Social Media Marketing
Facebook Now Allows Marijuana Businesses to Appear in Searches
Facebook's zeal for banning marijuana often made it impossible to find even regulatory agencies and advocacy groups.
More From This Topic
Women In Green
5 Female-Focused Accounts Blowing Up Instagram
Cannabis-inspired accounts with a feminist touch.
Cannabis
10 Ways the Cannabis Industry Is Rebranding to Meet Its Biggest Challenges
For generations a guy hissing "weed" outside a concert was all the marketing marijuana needed. Selling to mainstream customers in the legal market requires more.
Marijuana
How Companies Are Trying to Bring Marijuana Ads Online
As more states legalize cannabis, the burgeoning sector is embracing the digital-marketing tactics long favored by more traditional industries.