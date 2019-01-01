Social Media Metrics

My Queue

Are Influencers Worth Your Money? We Went Undercover to Find Out.
As traditional advertising methods fade, a new generation of young social media mavens -- 'influencers' -- are offering businesses their endorsements in exchange for money or free stuff. But is it worth it?
Jacqueline Detwiler | 15+ min read
5 Reasons Machine Learning Is the Future of Marketing

Today's smarter business systems generally mean smarter, and more profitable, companies.
Chidike Samuelson | 5 min read
How Brands Use Twitter Banter to Gain Clout

Twitter still is the place for quick, clever conversations with your audience. Endear yourself to followers and emphasize your culture with these tips.
Kofi Frimpong | 5 min read
How Much Should You Really Be Spending on Influencer Marketing?

Between 1 to 25 percent of your marketing budget is the broad rule of thumb.
Kristina Libby | 5 min read
5 Ways to Up Your Content-Marketing Game

Creating quality content is only the beginning.
Tobi Abdulgafar | 5 min read

There Is a Best Time to Publish on Social Media and You Can Determine When It Is
You work hard to post good content. Don't let it be overlooked because of poor timing.
Lesya Liu | 4 min read
Instagram Analytics: Which Metrics Really Matter?
These key figures can help you measure your reach and make smart moves that engage audiences to interact with your brand.
Nathan Chan | 5 min read
What I Learned From My First Twitter Chat
It's fast and fun but like nothing you've experienced, so you better prepare.
Ryan Erskine | 8 min read
3 Strategies to Nail Before You Launch Your Social-Media Campaign
Planning and metrics are key to any successful marketing effort, yet many entrepreneurs rush into the social conversation with little idea of what they hope to accomplish.
Susan Solovic | 3 min read
Why 2017 Will be the Year of Native Content and Engagement
The raw number of followers you have is much less significant than the number of highly engaged followers you have.
Lesya Liu | 4 min read
How to Determine the Best App for Managing Social Media
Before you jump headfirst into the next trendy social media management tools, make sure you ask these questions.
Aaron Agius | 4 min read
5 Apps Disrupting the Social-Networking Scene
These emerging options can help users make meaningful connections offline, express themselves through visual media or simply host real-time chats with groups of friends when you can't get together in person.
Pratik Dholakiya | 4 min read
This Is Why Social Media Analytics Are Essentially Worthless
All that data tells you is how you're doing on one platform over time, not if it's time or effort well spent.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Why Big Businesses Must Proactively Manage Their Online Reputations
Here's a hint: The reasons are the same for small companies, but the stakes are much higher.
Nathan Sinnott | 8 min read
Swimming Through Crisis: The Stats Behind Lochte's Apology
Four-day analysis of news stories and social media posts show Ryan Lochte's tactical response to scandal was, relatively, successful.
Alex Slater | 4 min read