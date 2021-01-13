Social networks

These Are the New Pinterest Features You Should Know About

The platform made changes based on the increase in searches, in specific pins, of its users in order that they can navigate in a more organized way.

Entrepreneur en Español

Marketing Strategies

4 Digital Marketing Tactics Inspired by Princess Diana

You have to listen and understand your audience to know the way your content impacts them.

MediaLab_UP

Curiosities

Marco Antonio Solís inaugurates his hotel and people baptize it as the 'Bukinham Palace'

"El Buki" announced the opening of the Hotel Mansión Solís.

México Desconocido

tiktok

The First TikToker to Reach 100 Million Followers Is Just 16 Years Old

Charli d'Amelio became popular for her dance videos, but in recent weeks she lost a million followers for taunting a chef.

Entrepreneur en Español

tiktok

Not Right Now: US Department of Commerce Postpones TikTok Block

The authorities confirmed this Thursday that for the time being "will wait for new legal developments."

Entrepreneur en Español

Pop Culture

'Emily in Paris': 3 Digital Marketing Mistakes the Netflix Series Made

Focusing on marketing and social media, is what the series tells us true? Today these three errors that all Social Media Manager should have recognized.

MediaLab_UP

Instagram

Good End: How to sell more from your Instagram

These are the best tools and functions that the platform offers to make the most of this great event and support businesses.

Entrepreneur en Español

WhatsApp Business

Now you can make purchases and payments through WhatsApp Business

The business application will also allow companies to provide customer service in a faster way.

Entrepreneur en Español

Linkedin

LinkedIn has already activated its stories section

By posting stories, first-degree contacts and followers will be able to send direct messages, which will be integrated into the LinkedIn mailbox as well as the desktop version.

Entrepreneur en Español

Social networks

A tweet that refers to Cristiano Ronaldo's positive COVID became the most popular in the history of Russian football

FC Spartak Moscow posted a joking message referring to Wolverhampton Wanderers FC in the English Premier League.

Entrepreneur en Español

Social networks

94-year-old scientist breaks Jennifer Aniston's record of one million followers on Instagram

This is David Attenborough, known for his documentary series "Life on Earth" that aired on the BBC.

Entrepreneur en Español

tiktok

Why do young people love TikTok?

Despite its superficially frivolous nature, young people have been using the platform to coordinate political action and hang out in a largely adult-free online space.

The Conversation

