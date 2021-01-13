Social networks
These Are the New Pinterest Features You Should Know About
The platform made changes based on the increase in searches, in specific pins, of its users in order that they can navigate in a more organized way.
4 Digital Marketing Tactics Inspired by Princess Diana
You have to listen and understand your audience to know the way your content impacts them.
Marco Antonio Solís inaugurates his hotel and people baptize it as the 'Bukinham Palace'
"El Buki" announced the opening of the Hotel Mansión Solís.
The First TikToker to Reach 100 Million Followers Is Just 16 Years Old
Charli d'Amelio became popular for her dance videos, but in recent weeks she lost a million followers for taunting a chef.
Not Right Now: US Department of Commerce Postpones TikTok Block
The authorities confirmed this Thursday that for the time being "will wait for new legal developments."
'Emily in Paris': 3 Digital Marketing Mistakes the Netflix Series Made
Focusing on marketing and social media, is what the series tells us true? Today these three errors that all Social Media Manager should have recognized.
Good End: How to sell more from your Instagram
These are the best tools and functions that the platform offers to make the most of this great event and support businesses.
Now you can make purchases and payments through WhatsApp Business
The business application will also allow companies to provide customer service in a faster way.
LinkedIn has already activated its stories section
By posting stories, first-degree contacts and followers will be able to send direct messages, which will be integrated into the LinkedIn mailbox as well as the desktop version.
A tweet that refers to Cristiano Ronaldo's positive COVID became the most popular in the history of Russian football
FC Spartak Moscow posted a joking message referring to Wolverhampton Wanderers FC in the English Premier League.
94-year-old scientist breaks Jennifer Aniston's record of one million followers on Instagram
This is David Attenborough, known for his documentary series "Life on Earth" that aired on the BBC.
Why do young people love TikTok?
Despite its superficially frivolous nature, young people have been using the platform to coordinate political action and hang out in a largely adult-free online space.