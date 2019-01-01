My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

social proof

5 Business Lessons I Learned From My Dad the Roofer
Lessons

5 Business Lessons I Learned From My Dad the Roofer

Reputation will always matter and people will never want to pay for what they can't use, no matter how cool you think it is.
Josh Melick | 5 min read
This Is How You Get New Customers to Trust You Right Away

This Is How You Get New Customers to Trust You Right Away

Learn how to use the five types of social proof marketing.
Scott Oldford | 6 min read
Ecommerce Entrepreneurs: Use This Psychological Trick to Sell More

Ecommerce Entrepreneurs: Use This Psychological Trick to Sell More

It's called social proof -- looking to others when you are unsure what to do.
Brian Roberts | 4 min read