Social Selling
Millennials
Maybe young workers being trolled by get-rich-quick schemers has something to do with the transformation of the US entry-level job into a benefit-free, full-time, unpaid internship on a 'parent grant.'
The very rich are very sheltered. Selling to them is extraordinarily hard until you learn how to get in front of them.
Many software tools help identify the selling activities that are predictive of success.
From productivity apps to social selling, it all comes down to giving your sales team the leading edge.
This week our expert Steve Fusco provides entrepreneurs advice on how to use social-media platforms to increase sales.
More From This Topic
Social Selling
Social selling is happening now. Here are three steps to help you leverage the power of this strategy.
Sales
Selling via social media cuts down on dreaded cold calls and drives up sales. Here's how to get started fast.
Social Media
Peter Friedman ran social media for Apple before it was even called social media. Here's his top social-media secret for building buzz around your brand.
Marketing Strategies
In the age of digital selling, here is how small B2B-focused businesses can get back into the discussion with customers.
Social Selling
As content has become the currency of the modern sales professional, there's a content format that's proving incredibly valuable for those who want to stand out.
Linkedin
The professional-networking giant just rolled out its overhauled standalone 'social sales' offering, which it's couching as a kinder, gentler approach to sales.
Marketing
While its customer satisfaction score jumped by 3 percent in 2011, Facebook continues to disappoint the masses.
