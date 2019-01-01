My Queue

Social Shopping

Forget Beacons: The Future of Retail May Be Magnetic
Technology

A new technology -- which uses a building's unique magnetic signature to locate not just stores, but also products -- aims to transform the way we shop at malls.
Emily Price | 4 min read
In the New Golden Age of Ecommerce, Social Collaboration is Key

Brands and retailers have improved their ability to reach consumers in their social habitat but wider ecommerce must find ways to integrate and offer similar experiences.
Jack Lowinger | 5 min read
Extrabux: From Campus Startup to Social-Shopping Goldmine

Many college students dream of starting up a business that rakes in millions of dollars. This guy did it by age 24.
Dinah Wisenberg Brin | 3 min read
Poggled Serves Up Local Deals for Drinkers

This social network says it's more than just 'Groupon for nightlife.'
Jason Ankeny | 3 min read
How an Art Gallery Created an Online Store for Social Shopping

Moontoast's digital platform helps affinity brands like Nashville's Arts Company translate Facebook fan fervor into online revenue.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read

More From This Topic

How Polyvore Became a Trend-Setter in Social Shopping
Technology

This online community tells your network what to wear. Plus, a look at more ground-breakers in social commerce.
Jennifer Wang | 4 min read
The Downside of Social Coupons
Marketing

Social coupons can appealing--but make sure you're prepared to handle the rush of new customers they can bring.
Brian Quinton | 5 min read
Signpost Puts a Local Spin on Social Shopping
Marketing

Signpost takes on Groupon as the turf war for social commerce supremacy heats up.
Jason Ankeny | 3 min read