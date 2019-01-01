There are no Videos in your queue.
Social Shopping
Technology
A new technology -- which uses a building's unique magnetic signature to locate not just stores, but also products -- aims to transform the way we shop at malls.
Brands and retailers have improved their ability to reach consumers in their social habitat but wider ecommerce must find ways to integrate and offer similar experiences.
Many college students dream of starting up a business that rakes in millions of dollars. This guy did it by age 24.
This social network says it's more than just 'Groupon for nightlife.'
Moontoast's digital platform helps affinity brands like Nashville's Arts Company translate Facebook fan fervor into online revenue.
This online community tells your network what to wear. Plus, a look at more ground-breakers in social commerce.
Social coupons can appealing--but make sure you're prepared to handle the rush of new customers they can bring.
Signpost takes on Groupon as the turf war for social commerce supremacy heats up.
