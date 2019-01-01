My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Startups

Water Crisis : A Plethora of Opportunity for Startups Lies Here!
Water

Water Crisis : A Plethora of Opportunity for Startups Lies Here!

The Cauvery River dispute posses an opportunity for technology startups!
Sneha Banerjee | 2 min read
Opportunities for Social Entrepreneurs In India

Opportunities for Social Entrepreneurs In India

Renewable energy is not the only option for entrepreneurs who are planning to tap social sector of India.
Samiksha Jain | 3 min read
An Economic Thinker With A Giving Soul, Priya Naik

An Economic Thinker With A Giving Soul, Priya Naik

A conversation with the CEO and founder of Samhita, Priya Naik.
Ritu Kochar | 3 min read
Five Start Ups Empowering Women In Unique Ways

Five Start Ups Empowering Women In Unique Ways

From handling health to providing jobs for women
Sneha Banerjee | 4 min read