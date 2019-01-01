My Queue

Sociedad Civil

Ya tengo mi empresa, ¿qué sigue?
Consultoría

Dependiendo del negocio que se trate, deberás constituir una Sociedad Civil o una Sociedad Mercantil.
Luis Enrique Izaza | 5 min read
¿Cuándo es conveniente conformar una Sociedad Civil?

Nuestro especialista te dice los factores que debes considerar antes de entrar en este formato de negocios.
Colegio Nacional del Notariado Mexicano | 3 min read