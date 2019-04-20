My Queue

Our Entrepreneurs Have Done Brilliantly Using the Current State of the Art, Science and Technology: Principal Scientific Advisor to the Govt of India
Our Entrepreneurs Have Done Brilliantly Using the Current State of the Art, Science and Technology: Principal Scientific Advisor to the Govt of India

One of the most popular questions nowadays is where is India heading in science and technology? VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India is an optimist and a strong advocate of India's progress in the field of science and technology
Bhavya Kaushal | 4 min read
How To Give Back To Society Through Your Business

How To Give Back To Society Through Your Business

It helps and promotes your operations in a completely fresh way, and opens up marketing opportunities for you
Meera Gandhi | 4 min read
A 3-Step Approach to Creating Smart Revolution Through Your Societal Entrepreneurial Models

A 3-Step Approach to Creating Smart Revolution Through Your Societal Entrepreneurial Models

How to create models for society which are sustainable?
Rahul R | 4 min read
3 Ways in Which You Could Give Back to Society As An Entrepreneur

3 Ways in Which You Could Give Back to Society As An Entrepreneur

Check out relatively easy ways in which you can make a difference to society
Rahul R | 3 min read
Let's Stop Expecting Women to Be Superhumans

Let's Stop Expecting Women to Be Superhumans

It is time to put an end to the idea of superhuman women because they don't exist
Mitali Srivastava Hough | 5 min read

Challenges Women Encounter in Their Entrepreneurial Journey

Challenges Women Encounter in Their Entrepreneurial Journey

Even with a great idea and the drive to succeed, a woman would face obstacles that her average male counterpart would not face when doing business
Summi Gambhir | 3 min read
Challenges a Woman Entrepreneur Faces and Ways to Overcome Them
Challenges a Woman Entrepreneur Faces and Ways to Overcome Them

A woman exhibiting her entrepreneurial proficiency is presumed as wanting to take over the commanding role of the husband
Naina Jain | 4 min read
This Entrepreneur is Providing a Safety Kit to Women on the Roads
This Entrepreneur is Providing a Safety Kit to Women on the Roads

"The trigger to take up entrepreneurship came from the need to create a device that would help people come together and ensure a safe space"
Baishali Mukherjee | 4 min read