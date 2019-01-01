My Queue

Socio perfecto

10 puntos a resolver antes de elegir un socio
Consultoría

10 puntos a resolver antes de elegir un socio

Antes de crear una sociedad de negocios descubre si la persona cuenta con el perfil y las habilidades para que funcione.
Lisa Girard | 6 min read
7 errores al emprender con un socio

7 errores al emprender con un socio

Previo a firmar un contrato, sigue estas recomendaciones para evitar malentendidos y problemas en el largo plazo.
Brad Sugars | 5 min read
Cómo encontrar al co-fundador perfecto

Cómo encontrar al co-fundador perfecto

Si necesitas un socio toma nota de estos tips para escoger a alguien que sea compatible contigo y se apasione por el negocio.
John Frankel | 4 min read