PepsiCo to Acquire SodaStream for $3.2 Billion
PepsiCo to Acquire SodaStream for $3.2 Billion

Plus, Walmart completes its $16-billion investment in Flipkart and Y Combinator invests in a non-invasive breast cancer screening bra.
Venturer | 1 min read
Americans Are Drinking Less Coffee Than Ever. Here's Why.

Americans Are Drinking Less Coffee Than Ever. Here's Why.

Hint: Why make a whole pot when you can brew a single cup?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Israeli Startup SodaStream Looks to Flavored Waters as Consumers Shun Sugary Drinks

Israeli Startup SodaStream Looks to Flavored Waters as Consumers Shun Sugary Drinks

'U.S. consumers don't want better Coke, they want more interesting water.'
Reuters | 2 min read
What Coke Is Brewing by Increasing Its Stake in Keurig

What Coke Is Brewing by Increasing Its Stake in Keurig

Coca-Cola has upped its stake in the coffee maker company to 16 percent from 10 percent.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Starbucks Expands Into Soft Drinks as SodaStream Rumors Bubble Up

Starbucks Expands Into Soft Drinks as SodaStream Rumors Bubble Up

The coffee giant is pushing into the handcrafted sodas market and could be looking to take a stake in one of the biggest names in the game.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read

Home-Brewed Coca-Cola in 2015 Could Transform the Beverage Industry
Home-Brewed Coca-Cola in 2015 Could Transform the Beverage Industry

Coca-Cola has inked a 10-year partnership with Keurig-maker Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, and has also purchased a 10% equity stake in the company valued at $1.25 billion.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read