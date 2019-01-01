My Queue

Soft Skills

5 Ways to Become More Persuasive
Ready For Anything

To convince someone to buy into your ideas, you need to be able to think on your feet.
Harrison Monarth | 7 min read
8 Superheroes You Need at Your Company

There's a pretty good chance at least some are already working for you, so make certain to acknowledge them.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
The 2 Most Important Skills for Long-Term Success

Whatever your age, the big concern you need to focus on is the changing nature of work.
Ellevate | 3 min read
10 Qualities That Returning Caregivers Bring to the Workplace

Candidates who have been out of the workforce acting as a caregiver accrue a plethora of skills and character-building traits that serve businesses well.
Glassdoor | 6 min read
How Soft Skills Can Help You Get Ahead in a Tech World

Knowing how to code will only get you so far.
Shelley Osborne | 5 min read

More From This Topic

EQ Experts Tell Entrepreneurs to Do These 4 Things to Stay Relevant and Be an Effective Leader
Ready For Anything

Because who doesn't want to thrive both professionally and personally?
Carolyn Sun | 7 min read
Hiring the Modern Programmer: Does That Smart New Software Developer of Yours Also Have 'Soft' Skills?
Soft Skills

Forget the technical skills for a moment. Does that developer know how to communicate?
Laura Navarro | 7 min read
Why the Traditional 4-Year Degree Isn't Cutting It Anymore
Education

The college-education track rarely challenges students to seek real-world experience (and often creates a mountain of debt). The two cofounders behind MissionU see another way.
Jennifer Spencer | 7 min read
Worried About Surviving in an Automated World? These Are the Skills That Will Save You.
Ready For Anything

A future filled with automated robots inspires both optimism and anxiety. You can curb the latter by being what robots are not: human.
Dan Lauer | 7 min read
3 Reasons Automation Won't Replace the CFO
Automation

Expect AI to supplement, not supplant, the insight the human mind brings to complex problem-solving.
Henri Steenkamp | 6 min read
Business Growth Strategies: Employing Top Performers and Goal Management
Project Grow

Grow your workforce with key interview strategies from Robert Half International. Achieve big business goals with CEO Coaching International's Mark Moses.
Alan Taylor | 4 min read
Leaders Succeed When They Go Where Their Fear Tells Them to Avoid
Ready For Anything

Performing artists believe their professional growth relies on taking the roles that scare them most. Business leaders, take note.
Bill Connolly | 5 min read
5 Ways to Open and Nurture Your Imagination
Creativity

Ignite the spark of creativity within to boost your business and enhance your life.
Matt Mayberry | 5 min read
How Humanities Degrees Cultivate Marketable Business Skills
Radicals & Visionaries

The often overlooked skills gained from a humanities degree can give business leaders an edge on their competition.
Bennat Berger | 4 min read
Stop Planning Your Career and Start Taking Action
Career Growth

If your career is stuck in neutral it's time to be honest about your future prospects and be willing to change direction.
Bill Connolly | 5 min read