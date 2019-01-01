My Queue

Softbank

Alphabet Sells Boston Dynamics to Softbank
Alphabet

Alphabet Sells Boston Dynamics to Softbank

It took over a year, but Google parent Alphabet finally offloads not one, but two robotics divisions to the Japanese company that acquired chip maker ARM last year.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Robots Will Play a Bigger Role in the Coming Years, But Not as Big as You Think

Robots Will Play a Bigger Role in the Coming Years, But Not as Big as You Think

Executives from Softbank Robotics and iRobot Corporation share their insights into the year's biggest trends in the field and their predictions for the immediate future.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
Saudi Arabia, SoftBank Aim to Be World's Top Tech Investor With $100 Billion Fund

Saudi Arabia, SoftBank Aim to Be World's Top Tech Investor With $100 Billion Fund

Earlier this year, the nation invested $3.5 billion in U.S. ride-hailing firm Uber, surprising many.
Reuters | 3 min read
SoftBank Founder Challenges Investors to 'Feel the Force' of His $32 Billion ARM Gamble

SoftBank Founder Challenges Investors to 'Feel the Force' of His $32 Billion ARM Gamble

SoftBank Corp. founder Masayoshi Son has divided investors and analysts with his latest "crazy idea."
Reuters | 5 min read
At This Store, Robots Will Replace Human Employees. But, Wow, They Are Adorable.

At This Store, Robots Will Replace Human Employees. But, Wow, They Are Adorable.

Softbank, the Japanese telecommunications and Internet corporation, will staff a cellphone store with (almost entirely) humanoid Pepper robots for a week.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read

How Adversity Leads to Success
Entrepreneurship

How Adversity Leads to Success

Some of the world's greatest entrepreneurs succeeded, not in spite of the challenges they faced, but because of it.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read
Softbank Heading to Hollywood With Reported $3.4 Billion Offer For DreamWorks Animation
Mergers and Acquisitions

Softbank Heading to Hollywood With Reported $3.4 Billion Offer For DreamWorks Animation

The multifaceted Japanese tech giant is not letting a failed bid for T-Mobile stand in the way of its quest to become the biggest company in the world.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
After Snapping Up Sprint, SoftBank Sets Sights on T-Mobile
Technology

After Snapping Up Sprint, SoftBank Sets Sights on T-Mobile

The Japanese company is hoping to grow its mobile empire but must overcome antitrust concerns first.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read