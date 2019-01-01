My Queue

Software and Apps

2018 Software Development Trends That You Can Count on Continuing Into 2019
Future Tech

An Entrepreneur contributor consults his crystal ball and says to keep an eye on blockchain, AI and progressive web apps.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
How to Prevent Your Software Startup From Running out of Gas

Finish your first iteration quickly, knowing that the most successful apps are a series of experiments -- and iterations.
Zach Ferres | 7 min read
Need Help Understanding Help-Desk Software? Read This.

Bringing order to the chaos with help-desk software.
Mikal E. Belicove | 3 min read
Can 'User-Experience' Experts Become 'Customer-Experience' Experts?

Small companies have mastered user experience; now it's on to the frontier of customer service.
Toby Bottorf | 6 min read
4 Steps to Launching a Mobile App Even If You Don't Know How to Build It

You don't have to know how to build an app to get a good idea for one. Just add hiring developers to your launch check list.
Nathan Resnick | 4 min read

Sometimes, Keeping the Project Moving Requires You to Gently Tell Clients 'No'
Project Management

We all love great ideas but to get a product to market on time, and on budget, somebody needs to draw a line at good enough.
Bobby Emamian | 5 min read
The Legacy Users You Might Meet in Enterprise Software Heaven
Software

Leverage the power of the champions of new technology at your company to address the resistors of change.
Himanshu Sareen | 5 min read
The Survival Guide to Co-Founders Living Far Apart
Connected Entrepreneur

In this tale of two cities, the principals built a startup while living hundreds of miles away. Here are their insights.
JT Marino and Daehee Park | 4 min read