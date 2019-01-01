There are no Videos in your queue.
Software as a Service
How hiring our first salesperson led me to recognize that cluelessness is at the heart of entrepreneurship.
SaaS presents unique challenges and requires a different approach.
When it comes to marketing functional but not particularly exciting products, there is no point trying to pull the wool over people's eyes with buzzwords and sparkle; rather share how it makes their life better.
Making a profit on a new software business solution requires successfully giving away the basic version.
Pricing
Have you ever thought of pricing as a powerful marketing strategy?
Software
Without realizing it, your business may have changed -- and that can be a good thing.
Growth Strategies
Software investments do pay off -- as long as you approach them the right way.
Ask a Geek
Bringing order to the chaos with help-desk software.
Entrepreneurs
I got a deal sent from the heavens. I respectfully declined.
Payments and Collections
Recent new technologies will join the roughly 200 different types of electronic-payment methods that currently permeate our world. With so many options and use cases, it can be daunting for any global business to select the right payment methods.
The Fix
Centralized software leads to superpowered customer service and a huge productivity boost.
SaaS
These steps can be the difference between regretting your agreement to a sub-par contract and truly finding the right solution.
Small BizTips
There are ever fewer barriers to small and medium sized businesses using technology and data as effectively as the largest companies.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
