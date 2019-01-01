software developer

My Queue

3 Capabilities the Software Industry Needs, to Solve the Developer Talent Crunch
Today, we see more and more job descriptions for developers asking not only for test-driven experience but also behavior-driven design and development experience.
Akshita Puram | 5 min read
Successful Startups Know How to Motivate Top Software Developers

Successful Startups Know How to Motivate Top Software Developers

Techies need freedom, flexibility and fun.
Suhaib Mohammed | 4 min read
How Software Teams Can Learn to Make Beautiful Music Together

How Software Teams Can Learn to Make Beautiful Music Together

Bluegrass bands and software teams might seem worlds apart, but those fiddlers and pickers might teach the techs a thing or two.
Michael Georgiou | 5 min read
How a Developer Boot Camp Marched Its Way to Millions

How a Developer Boot Camp Marched Its Way to Millions

A hands-on continuing education model for software engineers takes off.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
5 Top Mistakes Hiring Managers Make When Recruiting Software Developers

5 Top Mistakes Hiring Managers Make When Recruiting Software Developers

Ignore those Ivy League credentials and focus on what counts: diversity, cultural fit and mental horsepower.
Jeremy Johnson | 4 min read