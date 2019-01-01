My Queue

software development

Data Management

Launch a career in a data-driven economy.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
Learn to Master JavaScript with This $49 E-Degree Bundle

Get the skills you need land a a lucrative position in a growing field
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
Why Software Projects Fail, and the Traps You Can Avoid That Could Spell Disaster

A majority of companies actually expect failure for their software projects. But what if that didn't have to be?
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
How Software Teams Can Learn to Make Beautiful Music Together

Bluegrass bands and software teams might seem worlds apart, but those fiddlers and pickers might teach the techs a thing or two.
Michael Georgiou | 5 min read
Free the Data!

Development of AI depends heavily on access to deep reservoirs of clean, structured data from which to learn. The giant firms that have it aren't sharing.
Chad Steelberg | 6 min read

Which Came First: The Time Estimate or the Time-Suck?
Time Management

Forecasting the amount of time to allow for a project can be an exercise in futility.
Jeffrey Fermin | 5 min read
The Democratization of Software Development
Technology

As-a-service platforms are part of the natural evolution of technology.
Dan Blacharski | 5 min read
5 Reasons Why It's a Bad Idea for Startups to Outsource Software Development
Outsourcing

Integrating remote freelancers with your in-house team is critical and not at all easy.
Karan Chaudhry | 6 min read
You Need to Become a Software Company... or Die
Software

Every business -- no matter what you produce -- should also be in the software business
Joel Basgall | 7 min read
Fisher-Price's Cute New Toy Aims to Teach Preschoolers the Basics of Computer Programming
CES 2016

The legacy toymaker is finally gearing up to cash in on to the trendy kid-coding movement with the 'Code-a-Pillar.'
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
The 5 Hidden Costs of Building a Mobile App
Mobile Apps

The expense of creating a mobile app doesn't have much to do with its actual features but more so with the infrastructure required to build them.
Rahul Varshneya | 5 min read
Can Entrepreneurs and Developers Just Get Along? Yes, Using These 4 Methods.
Communication Strategies

Consider the following if you want to improve communications with your tech team.
Kuty Shalev | 4 min read
Should You Hire a Software Development Intern at Your Startup?
Internships

The chief recommendation here is 'proceed with caution.'
Andrew Cohen | 3 min read