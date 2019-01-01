My Queue

solar power

Surging on Solar for a Brighter Future
Renewable Energy

Surging on Solar for a Brighter Future

While last year's slowdown can be attributed to uncertainties relating to auctions, land acquisition, BIS quality standards and GST, these problems will persist in the absence of effective and considered policy initiatives
Simarpreet Singh | 4 min read
Monday Musings: Solar POWERS Street Corn & Automakers Take Electric Mobility Seriously!

Monday Musings: Solar POWERS Street Corn & Automakers Take Electric Mobility Seriously!

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Aastha Singal | 1 min read
Floating Solar Plants Aiding India's Target of Achieving 227 GW Solar Power by 2022

Floating Solar Plants Aiding India's Target of Achieving 227 GW Solar Power by 2022

Floating Solar power plant as the name suggests are bodies of water with floating solar PV plants on them, which can help us capitalise water bodies that India and will change the ecosystem for ever
Sunil Rathi | 4 min read
Why Investing In Indian Solar Power Franchise Can Light-up Your Future

Why Investing In Indian Solar Power Franchise Can Light-up Your Future

Solar Power Has Become An Important Part Of India's Economy To Increase Energy Security, Address Environmental Concerns And Lead The Massive Markets For Renewable Energy
Franchise India Staff | 3 min read
Sun's Shining Bright on the Solar Industry in India

Sun's Shining Bright on the Solar Industry in India

The solar industry in India is worth over INR 30,000 crores
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read