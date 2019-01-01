My Queue

SolarCity

Elon Musk

This is the break you were looking for.
Grace Reader | 10 min read
11 Random Things We Learned About Elon Musk in 'Rolling Stone'

Did you know Elon Musk is a happy drunk? Neither did we. Find out more insights on (arguably) the world's most fascinating entrepreneur.
Matthew McCreary | 5 min read
Tesla Becomes Cheapest Source of Electricity in Hawaii

A solar array and storage batteries on the island of Kauai is producing renewable energy for less per kilowatt hour than fossil fuel power stations.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
SolarCity Roofing Might Cost the Same as Traditional Shingles

It seems like Elon Musk is being intentionally vague on this.
Timothy J. Seppala | 2 min read
Elon Musk Adds Solar Roofs to His Clean Energy Vision

The billionaire entrepreneur showed off solar-powered roof tiles that eliminate the need for traditional panels and a longer-lasting home battery.
Reuters | 3 min read

SolarCity

The parties accused SolarCity of gaining undue advantage of Cogenra's Shingling technology that helps in manufacturing high-efficiency commercially viable solar panels.
Reuters | 2 min read
Radicals & Visionaries

We all know he's a genius, but here are seven other things you may not have known about the tech pioneer.
Carolyn Sun | 8 min read
Tesla

The Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday that the deal was approved.
Reuters | 2 min read
SolarCity

Earlier this month, Calif.-based Solar City said it accepted Tesla's $2.6 billion buyout offer.
Reuters | 2 min read
Elon Musk

Tesla is getting into the roofing business. Well, sort of.
Cadie Thompson | 3 min read
Tesla

The 13th straight quarterly loss for the Silicon Valley electric carmaker underscores the financial hurdles that hamper it while it takes on increasingly ambitious goals.
Reuters | 4 min read
SolarCity

Some analysts are skeptical that combining Tesla and SolarCity will yield a quick turnaround.
Reuters | 6 min read
Tesla

The two companies could agree on the terms of a deal in the coming days.
CNBC | 2 min read
SolarCity

The new recusals mean the majority of SolarCity's board will be sitting out the decision on whether to be acquired by Tesla.
Reuters | 3 min read
Tesla

The solar systems will be sold under the premium Tesla brand, which is seeking to expand its target market with a $35,000 electric vehicle called the Model 3 that it will begin delivering late next year.
Reuters | 4 min read