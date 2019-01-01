There are no Videos in your queue.
Solicitar credito
Finanzas
Tener un buen historial en el Buró de Crédito puede ser tu mejor carta de presentación al solicitar un financiamiento.
3 min read
Te presentamos 6 sencillas recomendaciones para no desestabilizarte al solicitar un crédito o pedir un préstamo para tu negocio.
Como emprendedor, probablemente deberás pedir préstamos para financiar y crecer tu negocio. Antes de hacerlo, evalúa si lo necesitas y elige el adecuado.
Te enseñamos cómo conseguir el dinero que necesitas para hacer realidad tu idea de negocio.
Aprende a demostrar que eres una empresa seria y con altas posibilidades de sobrevivir a largo plazo.
