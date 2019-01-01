My Queue

Sonic

The Top 10 Best Franchises to Open in 2019
Franchise 500

The Top 10 Best Franchises to Open in 2019

Here's everything you need to know about the top franchises to open from the 'Entrepreneur' Franchise 500.
Entrepreneur Staff | 8 min read
#3 on the Franchise 500: Sonic Drive-In Looks to the Future

#3 on the Franchise 500: Sonic Drive-In Looks to the Future

The #3 company on our Franchise 500 list may be built on the idea of nostalgia, but a new wave of tech-focused initiatives is laying a strong foundation for years to come.
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read
Sonic Sold to Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings for $2.3 Billion

Sonic Sold to Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings for $2.3 Billion

Plus, the subscription startup Bespoke is creating its own products and vegan pet food startup Wild Earth now has products for sale.
Venturer | 1 min read
How Sonic Drive-In Prepared for Natural Disasters -- and Then Thrived Despite 2017's Hurricanes

How Sonic Drive-In Prepared for Natural Disasters -- and Then Thrived Despite 2017's Hurricanes

The franchise already broke its record for number of stores opened.
Claire Zulkey | 3 min read
Drive-In-Loving Franchisees, Take Note: Sonic to Open 1,000 Restaurants in Next 10 Years

Drive-In-Loving Franchisees, Take Note: Sonic to Open 1,000 Restaurants in Next 10 Years

The burger chain is eyeing an aggressive expansion plan over the next decade.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Sonic Looks to Conquer Tougher Markets on Encouraging Q1 Results
Franchises

Sonic Looks to Conquer Tougher Markets on Encouraging Q1 Results

The drive-in chain is continuing its expansion with franchised restaurants in California and New York.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
A Racist Sign at Sonic and 5 Other Franchise PR Disasters
Franchises

A Racist Sign at Sonic and 5 Other Franchise PR Disasters

From YouTube gross-outs to hashtag horror stories, check out these six PR nightmares at U.S. franchises.
Kate Taylor