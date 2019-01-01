There are no Videos in your queue.
Sonic
Franchise 500
Here's everything you need to know about the top franchises to open from the 'Entrepreneur' Franchise 500.
The #3 company on our Franchise 500 list may be built on the idea of nostalgia, but a new wave of tech-focused initiatives is laying a strong foundation for years to come.
Plus, the subscription startup Bespoke is creating its own products and vegan pet food startup Wild Earth now has products for sale.
The franchise already broke its record for number of stores opened.
The burger chain is eyeing an aggressive expansion plan over the next decade.
