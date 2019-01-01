Sophia Amuroso

My Queue

Leadership

Travis Kalanick to Take a Leave of Absence. Here Are 9 CEOs Who Were Fired or Decided to Step Down.

The embattled ride-hailing company has faced numerous public relations disasters.
Nina Zipkin and Jason Fell | 7 min read
Netflix Show About Nasty Gal Founder to Premiere This Spring

'With a show being made about your life, I think the smartest thing is to kind of stay out of the way,' Sophia Amoruso said.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Sophia Amoruso: Success Is a Term You Define for Yourself

It's been a year of change for entrepreneur Sophia Amoruso. The former CEO of Nasty Gal and author of #Girlboss explains how it's shaped her.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 6 min read