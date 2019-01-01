My Queue

This Startup Wants to Revolutionize Search, One Data Set at a Time
Entrepreneurs

NYC's Enigma is looking to make public-data sets more accessible to users through its search platform. And it's taking off like wildfire.
Andrea Huspeni | 4 min read
How One Young Entrepreneur Wants to Transform the Great Outdoors With 'Glamping'

How One Young Entrepreneur Wants to Transform the Great Outdoors With 'Glamping'

David Troya's startup wants to take camping to the next level with treehouses, yurts and teepees.
Andrea Huspeni | 5 min read
How ZinePak Built a Growing Publishing Empire on the Back of Bieber Fever

How ZinePak Built a Growing Publishing Empire on the Back of Bieber Fever

Here's how two young treps pooled their talents to create an entertainment publishing powerhouse.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 5 min read
Appboy Founder on Turning a Chance Encounter into Entrepreneurship Gold

Appboy Founder on Turning a Chance Encounter into Entrepreneurship Gold

Here's how two young treps found their co-founder on the street, and went on to launch a successful venture-backed startup.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 5 min read
Young Trep Helps Chicagoans Toss Their Stale Cafeteria Food

Young Trep Helps Chicagoans Toss Their Stale Cafeteria Food

Chef Jonas Falk's startup OrganicLife provides healthy and delicious meals to thousands of Chicago-area children.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 4 min read

More From This Topic

How Breast Cancer Sparked a Business Idea
Starting a Business

How Breast Cancer Sparked a Business Idea

Young trep Koray Lucas launched Radiant Wraps after his mother refused to wear a drab hospital gown during treatment.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 4 min read
From College Dropouts to Y-Combinator Darlings
Starting a Business

From College Dropouts to Y-Combinator Darlings

Here's how one group of young entrepreneurs caught the eye of one of the U.S.'s top start-up accelerators.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 4 min read
Want to Raise Money for Others? Start a Business
Entrepreneurs

Want to Raise Money for Others? Start a Business

Here's how two college buddies turned custom T-shirts into a piggy bank for nonprofits and themselves.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 4 min read
How One Teenage Trep Snubbed College to Build an Apps Empire
Starting a Business

How One Teenage Trep Snubbed College to Build an Apps Empire

18-year-old Spencer Costanzo opts out of college to launch a thriving app development business.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 5 min read