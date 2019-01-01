My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

SOTU

Obama Proposes Retirement Account Program That May Require Employer Action
Growth Strategies

Obama Proposes Retirement Account Program That May Require Employer Action

In his latest State of the Union address, President Obama mentioned a new savings account for employees called 'myRA.'
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Obama to Bypass Congress, Raise Minimum Wage for Federal Contracts on His Own

Obama to Bypass Congress, Raise Minimum Wage for Federal Contracts on His Own

The president plans to announce during his State of the Union address that he is raising the federal minimum wage to $10.10 an hour from $7.25 an hour for anyone working on new federal contracts.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Kid Inventor Whose Marshmallow Launcher Impressed Obama Gets VIP Ticket to State of the Union

Kid Inventor Whose Marshmallow Launcher Impressed Obama Gets VIP Ticket to State of the Union

Joey Hudy wowed President Obama at the White House Science Fair and has since secured a spot as Intel's youngest intern.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read