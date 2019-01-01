There are no Videos in your queue.
SoulCycle
Competitive Advantages
SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan talks about perfecting the customer experience, harnessing your team's talent and chasing a certain former president.
SoulCycle, which has been preparing for an IPO since last summer, saw its revenue hit $112 million in 2014, up from $36.2 million in 2012.
The two companies will offer classes and branded merchandise nationwide to promote the partnership, which may help the retailer improve its image.
The proposed class-action suit comes as SoulCycle prepares to go public.
Panelists at Social Media Week in New York City discussed how aspiring brands can achieve cult status.
