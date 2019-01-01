My Queue

SoulCycle

Keeping SoulCycle at a Sprint and Ahead of the Pack
Competitive Advantages

Keeping SoulCycle at a Sprint and Ahead of the Pack

SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan talks about perfecting the customer experience, harnessing your team's talent and chasing a certain former president.
Stephanie Schomer | 9 min read
The Co-Founders of SoulCycle Have Resigned

The Co-Founders of SoulCycle Have Resigned

SoulCycle, which has been preparing for an IPO since last summer, saw its revenue hit $112 million in 2014, up from $36.2 million in 2012.
Beth Kowitt | 1 min read
Target Teams With SoulCycle for Wellness Push

Target Teams With SoulCycle for Wellness Push

The two companies will offer classes and branded merchandise nationwide to promote the partnership, which may help the retailer improve its image.
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read
Lawsuit Claims SoulCycle 'Robs Customers' With Its Class-Purchasing Policy

Lawsuit Claims SoulCycle 'Robs Customers' With Its Class-Purchasing Policy

The proposed class-action suit comes as SoulCycle prepares to go public.
Mallory Schlossberg | 3 min read
From Apple to SoulCycle: Here's How Cult Brands Breed Loyalty and Fanaticism

From Apple to SoulCycle: Here's How Cult Brands Breed Loyalty and Fanaticism

Panelists at Social Media Week in New York City discussed how aspiring brands can achieve cult status.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read