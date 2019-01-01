My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sound Systems

Sound Off: Jabra Elite And Elite Active 65T
Technology

Sound Off: Jabra Elite And Elite Active 65T

Building on the success of the Elite Sport earbuds, Jabra has unveiled two new products for your next upgrade.
Tamara Clarke | 2 min read
Bose SoundLink Revolve And Revolve+ Look As Good As They Sound

Bose SoundLink Revolve And Revolve+ Look As Good As They Sound

Bose gives you all-around sound with the new SoundLink Revolve and SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth speakers, which combine omni-directional sound and acoustic design to evenly stream music.
Tamara Clarke | 2 min read
Bose To Repurpose QC30 Headphones Into Hearing Aids

Bose To Repurpose QC30 Headphones Into Hearing Aids

The headphones are apparently capable of being programmed to let only certain sounds in, which can be adjusted in the new Bose Hear app.
tbreak | 2 min read
Get In The Game: Sennheiser Enters The World Of Gaming

Get In The Game: Sennheiser Enters The World Of Gaming

The GSP 350 headset delivers an immersive experience for PC gamers thanks to Sennheiser's high-end acoustic technology and Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound.
Tamara Clarke | 2 min read