Technology in the Payments Space: Trends for 2019 and Beyond
Digital Payments

Digital payments are projected to contribute all of 15per cent to the country's GDP by the year 2020
Kumar Abhishek | 3 min read
5 Industries Using Sound Wave Technology for Frictionless Data Transmission

The medium of sound (audio) to transmit data is poised to replace the shortcomings of radio frequency alternatives such as Wi-Fi, beacon, and Bluetooth
Bhaskar Deo | 4 min read
Are Sound-wave Enabled Transactions the Way Ahead for Digital Payments

ToneTag is re-defining the cashless payments ecosystem by providing a cognitive energy experience to millions of users across the globe
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
Sound Wave Technology is Poised to Democratize the Digital Payments Industry in India

Sound Wave technology has the potential to truly disrupt, optimize, and democratize the digital payments ecosystem
Kumar Abhishek | 5 min read