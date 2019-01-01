There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
sound wave
Digital Payments
Digital payments are projected to contribute all of 15per cent to the country's GDP by the year 2020
The medium of sound (audio) to transmit data is poised to replace the shortcomings of radio frequency alternatives such as Wi-Fi, beacon, and Bluetooth
ToneTag is re-defining the cashless payments ecosystem by providing a cognitive energy experience to millions of users across the globe
Sound Wave technology has the potential to truly disrupt, optimize, and democratize the digital payments ecosystem
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?