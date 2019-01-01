My Queue

Souq

Stronger Together: Making The Most Of Partnerships For Long-Term Growth
Partnerships

Scratch beneath the surface of any of today's prominent companies and you are likely to find a handful of partnerships helping fuel that success.
Jennifer Warawa | 5 min read
noon Announces Partnership With eBay

"noon is connecting the region with the global e-commerce market through our partnership with eBay," said noon founder Mohamed Alabbar.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Jabbar Internet Group's Samih Toukan On The Evolution Of The MENA Startup Ecosystem

As an entrepreneur well-versed in the MENA startup ecosystem, Jabbar Internet Group Chairman Samih Toukan had a lot to say in our latest edition of #EntMETalks.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 1 min read
Follow The Leader: Ronaldo Mouchawar, Founder And CEO, Souq

Ronaldo Mouchawar still thinks of Souq, the mammoth enterprise that it is today, as a startup.
Fida Chaaban | 8 min read