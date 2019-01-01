My Queue

Southeast Asia

This Cybersecurity Expert's Startup for India & Southeast Asia is Taking Baby Steps & Winning
indian startups

This Cybersecurity Expert's Startup for India & Southeast Asia is Taking Baby Steps & Winning

In a conversation, Rahul Sasi spoke about taking the right risks, motivation to keep one's baby running, the fine balance between choosing Singapore and India for operations and why startups makes the best customers for other startups
Aashika Jain | 5 min read
Sequoia India Talks About its Early Stage Activity for the First Time Ever

Sequoia India Talks About its Early Stage Activity for the First Time Ever

In a captivating LinkedIn post, Singh gave answers to the many questions journalists are always asking. First of the most relevant ones - Is it too early to talk to Sequoia?
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
Why This Indian Cab Hailing Startup is Looking at Southeast Asia as the Next Big Market

Why This Indian Cab Hailing Startup is Looking at Southeast Asia as the Next Big Market

Their launch seems timely as it's followed by Uber giving up its Singaporean adventure to Grab
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read