Perseverance: Why It Was Southwest Airlines' Herb Kelleher's Most Important Lesson for Entrepreneurs
Sadly, Kelleher died last month. But his legacy lives on: Ever hear of how he and his airline became Texas's largest bourbon distributor?
Alex Gold | 6 min read
The CEO of Southwest Airlines Explains Why Paying Competitive Wages Keeps Efficiency High

Gary Kelly underscores how good compensation does not have to come at the expense of good operations.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
Southwest Airlines' Badass Pilot Saves 144 Passengers. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
How Southwest Airlines Created a Mass Market for Air Travel

Herb Kelleher created the first budget airline, which found great success by simplifying everything from the destinations to the (lack of) snacks served on board.
Richard Koch | 5 min read
Southwest Airlines: A Case Study in Employee Engagement

Having employees apply innovative thinking outside of the scope of their daily functions benefits both employees and employers.
Jaia Thomas | 3 min read

More From This Topic

For Frequent Fliers, Using Miles Is Getting Easier
Reward Programs

According to the latest Switchfly Reward Seat Availability Survey of more than 7,000 domestic and international flights that are scheduled from June through October, 76.6 percent offer reward seats.
Phil LeBeau | 3 min read
Maximize Profits by Using These 3 P's
Strategic Leadership

Leaders take note: These three words are the key to profits.
Gina Folk | 5 min read
JetBlue Scraps 'Free Checked Bag' Policy
Travel

Southwest is now the only major American airline to allow all customers to check up to two bags for free.
Claire Groden | 1 min read
The 6 Best Airlines for Business Travelers
Airlines

Forget the biggest carriers: These smaller airlines offer great amenities, fewer layovers and solid reward programs.
Brad Wilson | 4 min read
Despite Big Fuel Savings, Airlines Don't Expect Lower Fares
Flying

Carriers in the U.S. said they will save millions of dollars in fuel costs, but won't be passing that savings along to passengers.
Reuters | 3 min read
Underdogs Can't Win Being Copycats
Innovation

Don't just look at the current best in your industry and do what they do. Try to be the best you, but feel free to borrow from unlikely sources.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
The Feds Don't Want In-Flight Cell Phone Calls, Either
Travel

The U.S. Department of Transportation has a hang-up with in-flight calls, perhaps enough to put an official kibosh on them – and soon.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
SeaWorld, Southwest Airlines Terminate Partnership Amid 'Blackfish' Fallout
Controversies

While the companies chalked it up to 'shifting priorities,' the announcement comes on the heels of widespread urgings by animal activists.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
WATCH: Southwest Flight Attendant Delivers Hilarious Safety Announcement
Viral Videos

This flight attendant could probably double as a standup comedian, with her spiced-up safety announcement garnering over 1.5 million views on YouTube.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Southwest Airlines' Landing Mix-Up Could Have Been Super Scary
Growth Strategies

Despite the inconvenience to passengers, mistakenly landing at the wrong airport points to larger security and safety issues.
Jason Fell | 2 min read