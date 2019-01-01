My Queue

Sovereign Wealth Fund

Funding The Future
Funding outlook

Funding The Future

An unprecedented era of capital abundance is all set to massively accelerate innovation in the world as we know it.
Dr. Peter H. Diamandis | 9 min read
Seven Reasons Sovereigns Can And Should Issue Debt (Or Sukuk)

Seven Reasons Sovereigns Can And Should Issue Debt (Or Sukuk)

Ziad Awad, CEO of Awad Capital, a Dubai-based, DFSA-regulated financial institution, evaluates the GCC and why sovereigns should issue debt, or sukuk.
Ziad Awad | 7 min read