My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Spa Services

Business Travel Awards 2016: 7 Hotels Worth Checking Out
Hotels

Business Travel Awards 2016: 7 Hotels Worth Checking Out

A hotel for every need.
Jeff Chu, Margaret Rhodes, Kate Rockwood, Stephanie Schomer | 1 min read
How Franchises Are Democratizing Luxury

How Franchises Are Democratizing Luxury

With affordable pricing, convenient locations and online scheduling systems, franchising is making health and beauty services accessible to all.
Jason Daley | 8 min read
The 10 Types of Franchises to Watch in 2015

The 10 Types of Franchises to Watch in 2015

These are the franchises you'll be talking about next year, from children's enrichment companies to pizza companies and more.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 15+ min read
From Small-Town Day Spa to Flourishing Franchise

From Small-Town Day Spa to Flourishing Franchise

How a contrarian approach helped one entrepreneur scale her spa business to more than 25 franchise units in 14 states.
David Port | 4 min read
10 Industry Trends for Franchises in 2012

10 Industry Trends for Franchises in 2012

From burgers to child care to staying fit, our annual list of trends in the franchise world shows where to consider putting your money to make money.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 4 min read

More From This Topic

The 10 Hottest Industries in Franchising
Franchises

The 10 Hottest Industries in Franchising

Interested in franchising, but don't know where to begin? Why not start with what's hot?
Tracy Stapp Herold | 15+ min read