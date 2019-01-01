There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Spa Services
Hotels
A hotel for every need.
With affordable pricing, convenient locations and online scheduling systems, franchising is making health and beauty services accessible to all.
These are the franchises you'll be talking about next year, from children's enrichment companies to pizza companies and more.
How a contrarian approach helped one entrepreneur scale her spa business to more than 25 franchise units in 14 states.
From burgers to child care to staying fit, our annual list of trends in the franchise world shows where to consider putting your money to make money.
More From This Topic
Franchises
Interested in franchising, but don't know where to begin? Why not start with what's hot?
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?