space exploration

NASA Was So Excited About The New Planetary System It Created Travel Posters
NASA

NASA Was So Excited About The New Planetary System It Created Travel Posters

NASA announced it has found some potentially habitable new planets.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Stephen Hawking Teams With Billionaire Yuri Milner to Find an Earth-Like Planet

Stephen Hawking Teams With Billionaire Yuri Milner to Find an Earth-Like Planet

The $100 million initiative will deploy thousands of tiny spacecraft to travel to our nearest neighboring star system and send back pictures.
Reuters | 3 min read
How Microsoft's HoloLens Could Boost the Race to Colonize Mars

How Microsoft's HoloLens Could Boost the Race to Colonize Mars

Virtual reality + holograms + Mars = out of this world.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read