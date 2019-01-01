My Queue

Ridesharing Apps

This Promising Uber Rival Just Raised $120 Million

Cabify is based in Spain but big in Latin America.
David Meyer | 2 min read
Amazon's Loan Program for Sellers Expands Into New Markets

Amazon Lending, its business loan program for small sellers, will be available in eight more countries later this year.
Reuters | 5 min read
Ticket Fee? Haha, No. This Comedy Club Charges By the Laugh.

How much would you pay for a good belly laugh? At this Spanish theater, each one will set you back about 38 cents.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Google to Open Campus for Entrepreneurs in Madrid

After successfully launching startup community centers in London and Tel Aviv, the global search goliath is now cultivating its entrepreneurial reign in Spain.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read